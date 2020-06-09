Man injured in S. Wichita shooting

Update

The Wichita Police Department investigates a south Wichita shooting in which a man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say that man was taken to a local hospital after the shooting reported about 3:40 p.m. Police had part of the QuikTrip parking lot blocked off with crime-scene tap at Hydraulic and Wassall, but say the shooting happened about one mile from that scene.

Police say they located the suspected shooter. This person is also who called 911, they say.

The Wichita Police Department responds to a report of a shooting at Hydraulic and Wassall in south Wichita.

The emergency call was made about 3:40 p.m. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene that observed crime-scene tape where police are gathered in a QuikTrip parking lot.

Look for updates as our crew gathers further information, including the severity of injuries to the person injured, what led up to the shooting and whether or nor police have made an arrest in this case.