Update:

Sheriff Kelly Herzet tells Eyewitness News a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning in Butler County was a suicide.

Herzet said the driver intentionally drove into a pillar and died upon impact.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

-----

The Butler County Sheriff is responding to a deadly crash.

Dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash is located south of K-254 on Butler Road.

One person has died in the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene.