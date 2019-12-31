Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood

Update

A man killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood was a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Wichita police confirm.

WPD Patrol North Capt. Lemuel Moore says a vehicle hit a man in his late 50s or early 60s in the street near 13th and Payne.

Moore says witnesses reported the vehicle was coming around a curve before it hit the man. Emergency crews found the man lying unresponsive in the street. He died at the scene.

As investigators remain on scene, an area of 13th Street from Nims to Garland is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

-----

One person is dead in a Tuesday afternoon crash in north Wichita. This happened a little before 1:30 p.m. at 13th and Payne, in the Riverside area.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene.