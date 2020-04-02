1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-135 near Moundridge

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday near Moundridge.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-135 at mile marker 49.5 .

No word yet on what led up to the crash or the number of vehicles involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says northbound lanes of I-135 are blocked and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the exit and back on northbound.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while KHP investigates the crash.

This is a developing story