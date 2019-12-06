1 killed, multiple hurt in Osage County crash

A woman was killed and multiple people were hurt, including three children, in an Osage County crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday about a mile north of west 229th St on U75.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling northbound on U75. The driver attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle with insufficient space and struck a Dodge Durango going southbound head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. His passenger, 24-year-old Jennarene Hawkins, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A woman and three children, ages 1,2, and 9, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

