1-on-1 with Mike Pompeo: Sec. of State talks impeachment inquiry, nation's security

During his visit to Wichita Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down for a one-on-one interview with KWCH anchor Melissa Scheffler.

Pompeo returned to Wichita with Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to meet with local aviation leaders and tour facilities at the WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training and Textron Aviation.

Before those meetings, Pompeo made time for the one-on-one interview. In a little less than 10 minutes available, the secretary of state fielded questions relating to current events including the impeachment inquiry concerning President Trump and the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts who's stepping into retirement.

Q & A from Thursday morning's interview

Relating to the impeachment inquiry

Scheffler: When our viewers turn on national news at night--or turn to a cable network--they see the lead story--something about the impeachment inquiry and whatever is happening that day. A lot of the time, they hear your name in those headlines--one of them--that you're not cooperating with Congress. Why not? And, would you ever consider changing that stance?

Pompeo: "So, we've cooperated fully with what they're doing on Capitol Hill and we intend to do so. What's been so troubling, is that this inquiry has been conducted in a way that is fundamentally unfair. Fundamentally unfair to the State Department. We have not been able to have counsel in the room to advise our employees. It's complicated Melissa, when you testify. We have classified information, we have confidential information--we want to make sure that information is protected. To put that burden on that foreign service officer or that civil servant is deeply unfair. And, we've said all along, we're happy to comply. We're happy to do the work, to make sure Congress can perform it's oversight function. But it has got to be conducted in a way that it's consistent with the deepest most fundamental due process values that are enshrined in our constitution."

Scheffler: What's your response to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor's 15-page statement to Congress Tuesday? Do you want to clear anything up? Is he lying?

Pompeo: "So I don't want to talk about the impeachment inquiry. We will all have our time to speak when the time is right. You know we haven't had a chance to see the testimony--it's another thing I find just so troubling."

Scheffler: Do you see this impeachment inquiry dividing Americans?

Pompeo: "As the Secretary of State, I stay out of U.S. domestic politics. But I see it, I see the noise."

On American security

Sheffler: How would you define America's security? And, do the recent developments in Syria have an impact on it?

Pompeo: 58 "Complicated world, dangerous world. When we came in two and a half years ago, America was... leading from behind. We've flipped that. America is now leading from the front. We're doing it right, we're doing it well."

On the grounding of the 737 Max and its impact on aviation jobs in Wichita

Scheffler: "The Wichita community has a lot of ties to the 7-37 Max and its ability to get of the ground. Are you at all concerned about the amount of time it's taking to get it flying again? And the impact that has on aviation jobs? "

Pompeo: "I wish it was faster. It's not directly in my lane as the Secretary of State today. But we're mindful. We want to make sure that international aviation organizations that will have to provide certification for these aircraft to return to the air do so in a way that is based on sound science and reason, and not on politics."

On Pat Roberts' soon-to-be vacated Senate seat and if he's interested in running to fill it

Scheffler: I asked you last month... but a lot can change in a month. Does Senator Pat Roberts' seat look appealing to you?

Pompeo: "You did ask me last month. I hope I'll give you the same answer. I'm very focused on what I'm doing and I intend to continue to be the Secretary of State as long as President Trump will have me."