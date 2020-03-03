1 person critically hurt in N. Wichita house fire

One person was critically hurt in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call at 34th and Arkansas. They found a person hurt outside the home.

The fire spread to the exterior of the home but crews were able to get it knocked down.

EMS transported the injured person to the hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

While the initial call came in as an explosion, investigators could not determine what or if anything exploded in the home.

The house had been converted into apartments or single-room occupancies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.