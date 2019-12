The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is working a critical injury crash east of Cheney and south of Garden Plain in the county.

Crews were called to the crash at 311th St. W. and 47th St. S. shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Dispatchers tell us one person was found not breathing and in very critical condition.

