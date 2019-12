One person is in critical condition after a crash east of Mt. Hope.

(Courtesy: Lance Chaffin)

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at K-96 & 101st St. N.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi was making a left turn at the intersection when it was struck by a box truck traveling east.

Eyewitness photos from the scene show a Penske moving truck that appears to have driven through the semi.

The driver of the box truck was the only person hurt in the crash.