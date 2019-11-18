1 person dead, 1 wounded in Missouri hunting accidents

One person is dead after an apparent deer hunting accident in northeast Missouri, and another hunter was wounded in the central part of the state.

KTVO-TV reports that the deadly accident happened Sunday in Knox County in a rural area 175 miles (281.62 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed the accident but declined to say where specifically it happened or to release the name of the victim

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old hunter was shot in the hip just after sunset Saturday on private land near Hallsville. Scott Rice, of the Conservation Department, says the wounded man’s friend thought he was a deer. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that he is recovering in a hospital.

The regular firearm portion of the deer-hunting season began Saturday.

