Man found dead in Marion duplex fire

One person is found dead after a fire in the City of Marion.

The Marion Police Department said officers responded to a duplex fire shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Cedar and Lawrence.

Officers arrived and attempted to locate any people in the residence.

The west side of the duplex was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. Officers set up traffic control allowing firefighters to put out the fire.

Once the fire was under control a deceased adult male was located within the west side of the structure. The body was transferred to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for identification.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire scene.