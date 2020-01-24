House fire in SE Wichita leaves 1 person hurt

Update:

Crews with Wichita Fire Department are currently fighting a house fire in the 1900 block of S. Michelle Ct, near Harry and 127th St.

The fire department says one person suffered burn injuries in the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area.

-----

Two people are hurt following a house fire in southeast Wichita.

Firefighters responded to the call in the 1900 block of S. Michelle, near Harry and 127th Street, around 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick County dispatchers were not able to give us a condition on the patients.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

