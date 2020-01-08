10 things you need to know about REAL ID

Starting October 1st, travelers will need a REAL ID to board a domestic flight. The REAL ID is not required for everyone, but it is required for entrance to certain places and all domestic flights.

Brian Maddox is the region manager for drivers licensing in Kansas. Although Kansas began issuing REAL IDs in 2017, he says DMV offices in Kansas are busier in 2020 with people wanting to get the new IDs that require additional verification.

Here are things you need to know about getting a REAL ID:

1. Prove your lawful presence in the United States. This can be a birth certificate, current U.S. passport, or permanent resident card to name a few.

2. Prove your social security number. You can simply bring your social security card, but it cannot be laminated. If your social security card is not compliant, you can also bring a current tax form that states your complete social security number.

3. Bring two forms proving Kansas residency. It needs to be an official document stating your name and address, such as a rental agreement, utility bill or bank statement.

4. Prove your name change. If your current name does not match the name on your birth certificate, you need a document showing the name change. This most commonly affects married women. Bring a marriage license. Adoption or other name changes also require paperwork proving the change.

5. It may or may not cost you. If your license is up for renewal before October 1, 2020, you can get a REAL ID at no charge. If you are not up for renewal before October 1 and are getting the REAL ID, it will cost $8.

6. Bring original documents. The REAL ID process requires all original or original certified documents of birth certificates, social security cards, marriage licenses, etc. It does not accept photocopies or photos of the documents. "We do emphasize original documents," Maddox says, "There's security features on there that we need to be able to identify, so please be aware that the original or the original certified is what we need."

7. Don't wait until the last minute. The KDOR says it takes up to five weeks to get your plastic REAL ID sent to you in the mail. That means to make the October 1 deadline, you need to go to the DMV with all the proper paperwork by mid-August. If you are missing a document and need to get an original certified document from the state, it could take even longer. "It does take a few weeks to actually create the credential and it in the mail and sent to you," Maddox says, "so coming in a little earlier is certainly helpful."

8. Use virtual check-in or make an appointment. Use this link to get in line or make an appointment at the DMV nearest you.

9. Check which documents are on file. This website tells you if you already have all the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID.