100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus

(CNN) - At least 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their union.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says the American Airlines has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members. (Source: CNN)

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members.

More than 27,000 union members will have the option of whether they choose to wear a mask.

The masks are planned to be distributed this week.

American Airlines refused to comment on how many employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says only about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May, due to major cuts in the airline's schedule.

