104-year-old WWII veteran asks people to send him cards for Valentine's Day

A World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine's Day.

He wants as many people as possible to send him a card, including complete strangers.

At 104, Major Bill White still wears the same dress blues made in the 1950's when he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

He says the cards will be part of his long personal story whose final chapters are yet to be written. His secret?

"Just keep breathing. I can tell you all sorts of ideas and suggestions, but if you're not breathing, it doesn't mean anything," said White.

Cards can be submitted to the following address:

Operation Valentine

Attn: Hold for Major Bill White, USMC (Ret.)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

