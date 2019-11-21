12 year-old, 3 teens arrested for assault at T.J. Maxx in E. Wichita

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 12-year-old girl and three 15-year-old girls on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft in connection with a Nov. 9 assault reported at T.J. Maxx in the 8100 block of East Kellogg in east Wichita.

An employee at the store approached officers when they arrived and reported that three unknown suspects had shoplifted from the store, and when approached by the employee, punched and kicked her, leaving her momentarily unconscious and with minor injuries.

A fourth suspect, who was in a getaway vehicle outside the store, then got out of the vehicle and also punched and kicked the employee and stole her cell phone, police say.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects involved. Officers arrested the girls and booked them into the juvenile detention center.