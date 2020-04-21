14-year-old arrested, three sought after early-morning robbery

Wichita police arrest a fourteen-year-old boy after a robbery early Tuesday morning. They're looking for three others who were involved.

Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 8600 block of E. Cherry Creek shortly before 1:00 a.m. When they got there, they made contact with a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman who said they were sitting inside their vehicle when they were approached by the 14-year-old and three others.

The four demanded the victims' phones. The woman ran from the vehicle. Police say the suspects pulled the man from the vehicle and started punching him, then forcibly took his iPhone and Apple watch.

One of the suspects said he had a gun, but no gun was seen.

All four then got into the vehicle and took off from the scene.

No one was hurt.

An officer saw the four fleeing from the vehicle in the 1900 block of S. Longford.

Police found the 14-year-old hiding in the area. He was arrested without incident

Anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to contact police.

