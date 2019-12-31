16 things personal trainers want you to know about your New Years Resolutions

We are bringing in a new year and some new resolutions. According to GoSkills, “exercise more” tops the list of most common resolutions with “lose weight” close behind. Business Insider says 80 percent of resolutions fail by February. Devin Roberts is a personal trainer and group exercise instructor. He shares tips to help make your resolutions stick.

1. Invest in professional advice. You don’t have to work with a personal trainer forever. Start with a few sessions until you learn what exercises work best for you and build your knowledge base

2. Make short, attainable goals. Have an overall goal, but also set smaller goals and set deadlines along the way.

3. Choose a schedule that fits with your lifestyle.. Roberts says adding yet another commitment into your life can be hard. “It’s just the stress of work and the reality of the situation comes into play and since a lot of times people just go so hard into fitness, when you’re thinking about things that you need to give up or things that you don’t have time for, a lot of times, fitness is the first thing that you chop off.” He suggests exploring work outs at different times of the day to decide which works best for you.

4. Make health your goal, not weight loss. Roberts encourages being proactive instead of reactive. He says you can hope to lose pounds or inches, but you should also have a goal of increasing your overall health and longevity of life. “You’re investing in yourself. So would you rather pay up front for this training or would you rather wait until it’s too late and you have to do medication and have diabetes and different things like that,” Roberts says, “Sometimes we have to bring that harsh reality to the situation that sometimes you want to be proactive.”

5. Find someone to hold you accountable. Roberts says you should have a network of support. Share your goals with people to encourage you along the way. This doesn’t have to be a friend, family member or spouse. It’s also the role of a personal trainer or group exercise instructor. “You have somebody whose job is to either keep you coming to your training sessions or keeping you coming to your group fitness classes. Your group fitness instructors – if you miss a couple classes, they will reach out to you.”

6. Stepping into a gym for the first time can be intimidating. When you don’t feel comfortable in a gym, it makes your fitness goals even harder to fulfill. “You see all this equipment and all these fit people and you’re like ‘I don’t know if this is for me,’” Roberts says, “But you will find something that works for you if you’re open to trying.” He encourages you to try different classes to discover what you enjoy.

7. Take advantage of free resources. Most gyms offer free orientations with a trainer to learn where everything is and learn how to use the equipment. Roberts says it’s a way to get free advice from a trainer. “Even if it’s something like ‘I don’t want to do training, and training is not in my budget right now’, still going to those sessions to learn about the equipment and the anatomy of the body, asking questions while you’re doing that session is really key.”

8. Ease into it. Roberts says if you go too hard too quickly, you could injure yourself of be too sore to continue. He says start with going one, two or three times per week. “How are you feeling after that? You feel good? Hey, you want to add another day, let’s add another day,” Roberts says.

9. Find something that you enjoy. Sometimes it starts with a Zumba class. You work up your endurance, then can move into the weight room as your body gets stronger. “The first step into it was finding what was fun for them. Then once they found something that was fun, then they started to work on the other issues they needed to work on,” Roberts says. He suggests trying a class three or four times. It gets easier each time, but if you’re not having fun, try something else.

10. Understand results take time. Roberts says you didn’t gain weight overnight, so you shouldn’t expect to lose it overnight either. “Some weeks you’re going to do great. You might lose a lot of weight, you might build a lot of muscle. Whatever your goal is, you might do great that week. Then the next week, you might be a bit stagnant, but don’t let getting stagnant keep you from continuing to go,” Roberts says.

11. Learn proper technique. It is important to know what you’re doing. If you get injured, you won’t be able to work out. It could cause you to fall out of your routine and give up on your resolution.

12. Pick a diet and stick with it. If eating better is part of your resolution, don’t change diets too often. Your body gets used to whatever you eat and if you diet for a bit then change too quickly, you could gain the weight back. “You’re just damaging your metabolism and your efficiency to burn calories,” Roberts says.

13. Not all diets are for everyone. Just because your friend lost weight on the Whole 30 diet doesn’t mean you will too. With so many fad diets circulating the internet, you need to understand the diet. “They try to make their lifestyle fit to that diet, not pick a diet that fits their lifestyle,” Roberts says. It’s ok to talk to friends and look on the internet and see what works for others, but you should talk to a professional for the best long-term results

14. Cheat meals are OK.

Roberts says rewarding yourself when you accomplish a goal can be positive in your fitness journey. He says if you eat too much fast food, you don’t have to quit cold turkey. You can just cut back the amount of times you go. “I’ll go once a week or twice a week, but I’m only going to go if it work out three times this week. That will help keep you motivated,” Roberts says.

15. Get professional advice. Roberts says talking to an expert and asking questions about fitness or diet for your body specifically is worth the investment.

16. Know that trainers and instructors are excited to see you. If it’s your first time, introduce yourself to the instructor. They are happy to see you’re taking the first step and will support you. “Come and just try it. We want to see your face there. We want to reach you and show you what fitness is about,” Roberts says.