2 COVID-19 outbreaks in Riley County linked to K-State football, Aggieville

Riley County health officials declared two outbreaks in Manhattan after 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and Wednesday.

During a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, health officials linked the outbreaks to the Kansas State University football team and the Aggieville Business District.

At least half of the cases reported in Riley County are young adults, ages 18 to 24.

Currently, there are 83 active cases in the county and three deaths.

On Monday, Riley County added more restrictions to restaurants and bars because of the increase. At least 30 cases are related to gatherings in Aggieville. At least one business in the district is closed due to the virus. Health officials said they are monitoring another business and will close it if needed.

On Friday, Kansas State athletics reported 14 student-athletes tests positive for the virus. K-State Athletics paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes.