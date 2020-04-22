2 KDHE offices shut down after staffers test positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in two office locations to be shut down.

According to KDHE, one staffer worked at the Forbes campus in Topeka, but has not been at work since April 15th.

The second staffer was from a field office in Ford County.

Both offices were closed Wednesday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” so the facilities could be cleaned. They did not say how long those offices will be closed.

“Protocols set by the CDC, state and local health departments are being followed in both cases,” said KDHE spokesperson Kristi Zears.