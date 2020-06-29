1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

TULSA, Okla. (KWCH) - Update: One of two Tulsa police officers shot early morning Monday has died.

News on 6 in Tulsa reports Sgt. Craig Johnson died from the injuries he suffered after being shot during a traffic stop during. The second officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, remains in critical condition.

Sgt. Johnson was the overnight supervisor for the Mingo Valley Division. He served the Tulsa Police Department for 15 years and was promoted to the rank of sergeant five years ago.

The shooter, David Ware, and the getaway driver, Matt Hall, were arrested Monday afternoon and remain in police custody.

David Ware is in custody in Oklahoma in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers early Monday morning. (Tulsa Police Department) (KWCH)

A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.

That follows a manhunt that lasted several hours in the Tulsa area for the suspect identified as 32-year old David Anthony Ware.

The two officers were reportedly shot after a traffic stop.

Both officers had surgery at a local hospital and at last report are listed in critical condition.

Ware has a long criminal record of convictions including burglary.

he was found inside a home in the Tulsa area.

He surrendered after the house was surrounded by law enforcement officials.