2 Tulsa police officers shot, suspect in custody

A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.

David Ware is in custody in Oklahoma in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers early Monday morning. (Tulsa Police Department)

That follows a manhunt that lasted several hours in the Tulsa area for the suspect identified as 32-year old David Anthony Ware.

The two officers were reportedly shot after a traffic stop.

Both officers had surgery at a local hospital and at last report are listed in critical condition.

Ware has a long criminal record of convictions including burglary.

he was found inside a home in the Tulsa area.

He surrendered after the house was surrounded by law enforcement officials.