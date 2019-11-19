2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of explosions in front of the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Attackers threw a pair of grenades at the gate of the military training center on Monday, wounding at least four Afghan soldiers and a civilian, an official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) The U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a statement says that two U.S. service members have been killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

The statement says Wednesday that the cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

It added further that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

