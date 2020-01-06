2 arrested, drugs found in vehicle after chase in Reno County

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two people after a Saturday-afternoon chase in the county.

While conducting surveillance, the Reno County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit identified two known people wanted for prior drug charges in Reno and Sedgwick counties. The sheriff's office says the unit spotted the pair, from the Wichita area, in a white Hyundai Sonata.

The sheriff's office says its drug enforcement unit also knows the two for distributing heroin.

"During the night hours (Friday), there were several short-term stops from other individuals consistent with distribution traffic," the sheriff's office says. This location was within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary School (in Hutchinson)."

A little after 2 p.m. Saturday,deputies attempted to stop the Sonata in Hutchinson. The car didn't stop, leading to a pursuit in which the suspect car exceeded speeds of 85 mile s per hour.

"The pursuit continued into the country," the sheriff's office says. "The vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic on multiple occasions."

Deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the fleeing car before it could make it back to Hutchinson and a higher-population area.

There were no injuries, nor property damaged, the sheriff's office says.

The Hutchinson News reports deputies arrested the car's driver, Shawn Kerschen and passenger, Kaniesha Nikolle Ratcliff and booked them into the Reno County Jail on suspicion of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

The newspaper says deputies also arrested Ratcliff for warrants out of Sedgwick County and Valley Center and Kerschen for felony flee and elude and probation violations out of Reno and Sedgwick counties.