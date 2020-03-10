2 arrested for Saturday armed robbery in N. Wichita

The Wichita Police Department arrests a 25-year-old Wichita man and a 21-year-old Wichita woman on multiple charges in connection with an aggravated robbery reported Saturday night in north Wichita.

Police say arresting charges against Deandre Gilkey include aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested Samantha Thompson on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday (March 7), officers responded to a carjacking call at a home in the 1300 block of North Green. When they arrived, officers contacted a 50-year-old woman who reported selling a 2006 Ford Focus to Thompson. While speaking to Thompson about the sale, police say the woman saw Thompson's boyfriend, Gilkey, inside her home.

The woman confronted Gilkey, who pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and took the keys to the Ford Focus, police say. Gilkey and Thompson left in the vehicle.

Police say through community tips, officers found Gilkey and Thompson Tuesday in the 200 block of South Hillside. The couple was arrested without incident. Officers also recovered a handgun and illegal drugs, police say.

The investigation continues.