The Wichita Fire Department is investigating an overnight business fire as arson.

The fire came out around 2:33 a.m. at Wichita Chicken, 1305 N. Hillside.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building. They went defensive on the fire quickly because of the structural integrity roof.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

The fire department says two people were arrested in the case.