2 arrested in S. Hutchinson after police find dozens of homemade explosives

Investigators say they may have found the source of explosions heard over the past several weeks in the City of Hutchinson. With the discovery, police make two arrests the Hutchinson News reports.

The newspaper reports police arrested two 18-year-old men Saturday after finding about 80 homemade explosives in their truck. South Hutchinson Police made the discovery after stopping the two men Saturday night. The Hutchinson News says the department received several tips about someone in town having improvised explosive devices in his truck.

Officers found out who owned the truck and from there, found it and made the stop. The Hutchinson News says on the stop, officers found "a plastic tote full of completed explosive devices in the truck, as well as materials for unmade devices." Officers blocked off a two-block radius around the stop and evacuated homes within half of a block of that scene, South Hutchinson's Police Chief Dean Harcrow says.

“The ATF considered them to be IED’s,” Harcrow told the Hutchinson News. “They said 72 of them were the equivalent of a quarter stick of dynamite and 10 of them equaled a half stick of dynamite. They were making them at a residence out in the county and selling them individually to other individuals in Reno County.”

The newspaper reports officers booked the two men, Tyler Bryce Bontrager, of Reno County and Andrew A. Hoffman, of South Hutchinson into the Reno County Jail for criminal use of an explosive.