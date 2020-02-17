2 arrested on several drug charges after Rooks County traffic stop

A Saturday-night traffic stop in Rooks County leads to the arrests of a man and a woman on several drug-related charges including distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Charges against 33-year-old Kara Horn and 30-year-old Brandon Rietcheck also include possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

During the traffic stop at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the Rooks County Sheriff's Office says, "a substantial amount of methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle."