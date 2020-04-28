2 charged in deadly shooting in SW Wichita

Two people accused in the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Wichita last week have been charged in the crime.

William Moore, 51 of Wichita, and Bobbie Williams, 36 of Wichita, made their first appearances today in District Court.

Moore was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (case # 20CR1055.) His bond was continued at $200,000.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Her bond was continued at $150,000.

Police say Moore and Williams were two of three suspects in the death of 30-year-old Blake Mayes on April 23. Investigators said Mayes was shot during a disturbance with Moore, Williams and 28-year-old Jesse Sweeney. Mayes later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Moore and Williams were arrested on Saturday. The search continues for Sweeney.