1 dead, 1 critically injured after rollover crash in SE Wichita

Update 9:15 p.m.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirms one of two people injured in a Wednesday night crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn has died from their injuries.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies say witnesses saw a pickup go through the intersection of Pawnee and Woodlawn at a high rate of speed. They say the pickup's driver couldn't maneuver the turn and the truck rolled and hit a utility pole.

The sheriff's office says two men were inside the truck and both were ejected from the vehicle. The truck involved in the crash wound up in a ditch near the Kansas Turnpike.

Two people suffer critical injuries in a Wednesday night crash reported near Pawnee and Woodlawn, near the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch says one person injured in the crash, reported about 8:15 p.m., was unresponsive. Westbound Pawnee is closed at Woodlawn.

