2 dead after semi crash in Grant County

Two Oklahoma men have died after a crash involving a semi Saturday in Grant County.

It happened around noon about three miles north of Highway 160 on Road X.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi was traveling west on Grant County Road 10 and a pickup truck was going south on Grant County Road X. The driver of the semi failed to yield right of way to the truck at the uncontrolled intersection and they collided.

KHP says both men inside the truck died on the scene. The men were identified as 57-year-old Kevin Coyle and 81-year-old Gerald Coyle.

The driver of the semi has not been identified.

