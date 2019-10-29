2 dogs found in critical condition inside Kansas storage unit

The Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty after two dogs were found in a storage unit over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to the HIllside Boat and Mini-Storage, 23000 W. 255th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday where someone said they could barking coming from a storage unit.

Deputies arrived and located the storage unit where they barking was coming from and located two dogs in two separate kennels.

With the assistance of the Paola Police Department Animal Control Unit, the dogs were taken to a local veterinarian clinic in critical condition.

Deputies believe the dogs were in the storage unit for up to a month with minimal care.

The sheriff's office says a suspect has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.