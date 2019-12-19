2 food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in southeast Wichita

Police are investigating after two food delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in southeast Wichita.

The first robbery happened around 8 p.m. at the Chalet Apartments in the 4900 block of east Harry.

Police say a Great Wall Restaurant delivery driver tried delivering food to the apartments when a man approached him. The suspect pulled a gun and demanded the food and money.

After the food and money were given, the man ran away.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5'8, and thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

The second robbery happened a few hours later at the same apartment complex.

Police say a 28-year-old man said he had just delivered Domino's Pizza when he was approached by two men who pointed handguns and demanded money.

The delivery driver gave up the money and the two suspects ran away. No one was hurt.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5'8, and thin build. He was wearing a black and gray jacket with dark pants, dark gloves, and had a gray bandanna covering his face. The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5'9, and thin build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, gray mask covering his face and dark pants.

Investigators are working to determine if these cases are related to the other five armed robberies that they're investigating. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.