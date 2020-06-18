2 hurt, 1 critically in crash involving minivan, motorcycle in N. Wichita

Two people were injured, one critically in a Thursday night crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle in north Wichita.

It happened a little after 9 p.m. near 53rd and Porter, east of 53rd North and Meridian.

Wichita Police Sgt. Carl Lemons says the man who was on the motorcycle suffered critical injuries and the van's driver, a man in his 80s, had non-life-threatening injuries.

From witness statements, police indicate it appears the van was traveling eastbound on 53rd and went to turn north. This is where the westbound motorcycle and the van collided.

Late Thursday night, police expected the area to remain blocked off for several hours as the investigation into what led up to the crash continued.