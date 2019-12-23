Firefighters contain W. Wichita apartment fire

Update, 9:15 p.m.

Wichita fire crew isolate and quickly extinguish fire to an apartment at the Aspen Park Apartments near Central and Tyler in west Wichita.

The initial report listed two people injured with potentially serious injuries. Our crew on scene learned those people refused treatment at the scene.

Wichita firefighters responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Investigators remain, working to determine what started the blaze.

