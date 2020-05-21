2 men injured in shooting at W. Wichita apartment complex

An active investigation continues at a west Wichita apartment complex after police respond to the report of two men injured in a Thursday evening shooting.

Police didn't identify the men, but say they are about 19 and 20 years old.

The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. at the Magnolia Woods Apartments near 13th and West Street.

As of Thursday night, police continued interviewing witnesses and have not confirmed any arrests in this case.

The Wichita Police Department says it expects to have further information to release Friday morning.