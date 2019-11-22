2 killed in crash on Hwy 56 in McPherson County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double fatality accident in McPherson County.

Dispatchers say the accident is on Hwy 56, between 25th Ave. and 26th Ave., just outside of Canton.

Dispatchers tell us a medical helicopter is en route to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is currently being detoured from Hwy 56 at 25th Ave., a mile north to Moccasin, a mile over to 26th Ave and a mile south back to Hwy 56.

Dispatchers were not able to say whether weather played a role in the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene.