2 men, 1 teen arrested for disturbance in NE Wichita

Police have arrested two men and a teenager after an aggravated assault in northeast Wichita.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of North Spruce for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

A 57-year-old man told officers that a group of men came to his house and began a physical disturbance with his 32-year-old son. That's when he retrieved a handgun in defense of his son, and the group then ran away.

While running away, the group began firing shots at him, and there was an exchange of multiple gunshots.

Police say two houses were struck with gunshots. However, there were no injuries.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy in the area and he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. The other two suspects, 22-year-old David Hayes and 20-year-old Antwain Thomas, were arrested at a nearby house. Both men face aggravated assault charges.

The investigation is ongoing, this was not a random incident. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.