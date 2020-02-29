Multiple crashes, 2 fatal during funeral procession for World War II veteran

Two men are dead after two separate fatal crashes on I-70 in Gove County Saturday.

Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber says the first crash happened around 7 p.m. near exit 95 at Grainfield and K-23 North.

Weber says a member of the Patriot Guard lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by two vehicles. He died at the scene.

Around 7:10 p.m., a vehicle that was not apart of the procession went around the diversion at the west end where traffic was being diverted off the roadway.

The vehicle ran into the back of a firetruck and the driver died at the scene. The driver of the firetruck is expected to be OK.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes. They're not releasing the names of the victims until next of kin are notified.

According to 9News, two motorcycle riders were hurt around 1:40 p.m. in Castle Pines in Colorado on interstate 25 during the same funeral procession.

9News reports that one motorcycle crashed into another while they were traveling northbound. Both men were hospitalized, one with serious injuries.