2 people break into Wichita bowling alley, cause thousands of dollars in damages

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate two people who broke into a bowling alley and damaged a bowling ball cleaner.

Police say the break-in happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at The Alley at 13th and Greenwich.

Police say the suspects damaged a bowling ball cleaner in an attempt to get cash out of the machine and caused about $7,000 in damages.

"We realize the surveillance photo is not great," said Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who has information about this burglary is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.