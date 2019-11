The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with a puppy that was shot and dumped over the summer.

The sheriff's offices said passers-by found the four-to-five-month-old tan pitbull on O Road between 110th and 120th Roads back in July.

The dog had been shot multiple times and was taken to the vet where it was euthanized.

The sheriff's office says the identities of the two people will be released once formal charges are filed.