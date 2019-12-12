2 people hurt in separate hunting accidents in Kansas

Two people in Kansas were hurt in separate hunting accidents over two days.

The first incident involved pheasant hunting in Graham County. It happened on Dec. 9.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism reconstruction team, with the help of K-9 Creed, were able to find the location of shells and the wad from the shot-shell the victim was shot with.

KDWPT says a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition by a medical helicopter. The man's current condition is unknown.

On Dec. 10, around 4 p.m., the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental gunshot wound in a rural part of the county.

Deputies, EMS and KDWPTresponded to the 200 blk of F75 Road where they found 71-year-old Eldon Dale Holsey of Park City, Kansas. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand and forearm.

A tourniquet and first aid were immediately rendered.

Eagle Med transported Holsey to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.