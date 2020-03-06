2 under investigation for coronavirus in Kansas

Kansas currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are two people currently under investigation for the virus.

Right now, we don't know anything about the patients or their symptoms.

KDHE says 11 people previously under investigation all tested negative for coronavirus.

"The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL) remains ready to test with the CDC/ FDA-authorized Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) kits. At this point, KHEL has adequate capacity to support the needs of Kansas," said KDHE in its latest update.

While there are no cases of coronavirus in Kansas, the virus has been confirmed in Colorado and Oklahoma. Fifteen people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan are also being monitored in Omaha, Neb.