124 inmates moved from Wichita Work Release Facility to Lansing after 2 test positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections announces plans to move 124 inmates at the Wichita Work Release Facility to the Lansing Correctional Facility after two of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The KDOC says all 124 inmates lived on the same floor, which necessitates the precautionary measure for all of them since two are confirmed to have the virus.

"They'll be quarantined and monitored for symptoms," the KDOC says.

The move is not placing the work-release residents into the mix with Lansing inmates, the KDOC explains. The Lansing facility (about 190 miles from Wichita) has the space and accommodations to assist situations with quarantine/isolation orders.

"Lansing has plenty of space for social distancing. It's a newer facility so air flow is better," the KDOC says. "There are more medical staff in house to care for anyone who gets sick. These inmates will not integrate with the current Lansing population. There is enough room to keep them separated, so there is no additional risk to the current Lansing inmates."

The KDOC took a similar precaution earlier this month, after a 42-year-old man living at the Wichita Work Release Facility tested positive for COVID-19. In the prior situation, 113 from the Wichita facility were moved to Lansing.

All 113 are back in Wichita.