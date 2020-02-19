2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver, not knowing he just lost his daughter

A touching moment between a young boy and a pizza delivery driver was recently captured on a doorbell camera.

A doorbell camera captured the moment a young boy hugged a pizza delivery driver who had recently lost his daughter. (Source: WLNE/Lindsey Sheely/alarm.com/CNN)

The boy’s mother, Lindsey Sheely, shared to social media the moment from Saturday night when her son ran up to the driver and gave him a big hug.

“I put it on my Instagram, actually. I just put it up in my stories because we thought it was funny and cute,” Sheely said.

What she didn’t know at the time was what the moment would mean for the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson.

“After losing my daughter this past week, it just touched me because it was like she was there,” Catterson said. “It just meant a ton to me.”

Catterson’s 16-year-old daughter, who’d lived in California with his ex-wife, struggled with her mental health and recently passed away unexpectedly.

“It’s going to be tough to know that I’m not going to be able to hug her again,” Catterson said.

His ex-wife, Danielle McCord, said the young boy who hugged Catterson taught everyone a valuable lesson without even realizing it.

“It’s so easy to miss people and their internal pain,” McCord said. “That even goes to our daughter. We didn’t know her pain. I can’t help but be grateful that somebody saw his pain and was able to be there for him.”

For Catterson, it’s a hug that lasted just a few seconds, but a moment he said he’ll never let go of.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Catterson’s daughter’s funeral service.

