2020 Census looking to hire temporary workers

A committee aimed at helping prepare all Kansans for success in the 2020 census met Thursday in Wichita.

The census says it needs people to apply for part-time, temporary jobs.

In Wichita, part-time jobs pay between $15 and $16.50 an hour. More than 3,000 people are needed for the jobs in the next 60 days.

These people will go door-to-door to help people complete the census who don't repond themselves.

Census day is April 1, 2020, but people can respond to it when it comes to your home in March.

"We would encourage everyone in the state of Kansas regardless if you are an American citizen, foreign exchange student just here for a couple of months but if you are in the U.S., you are here in Kansas on April first we want you to respond to the Census, be counted here for your community," said Emily Kelley/ U.S. Cesus Bureau Partnership Coordinator for Kansas and Oklahoma

Responding to the census is a big deal.

Data from it is used to determine the amount of federal funding that comes into the community. It also determines representation in congress.

If you're interseted in applying for a census job, Apply here