2020 Heartland Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers for the Heartland Stampede have announced they must cancel the 2020 music festival due to the dangers of spreading COVID-19.

This would have been the first Heartland Stampede in Topeka.

The three-day festival, formerly known as Country Stampede, was previously held in Manhattan, however, flooding at Tuttle Creek Reservoir forced organizers to move the event east a year sooner than planned.

"We have watched as the COVID crisis has spread throughout the world, impacting people of all walks of life. Initially, we had hoped that we could weather this storm and that Stampede fans would be ready to celebrate the end of social distancing at our festival. This was perhaps wishful thinking, as very few would have predicted how rapidly our world would unravel," they said on their Facebook page.

Those who have purchased tickets for the 2020 event will receive an e-mail about how they can transfer their tickets to the 2021 event, which is slated for June 24, 25, 26.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we are sorry for keeping your hopes up that we could make it happen. Every effort was made for a possible reschedule date, but dates and artists were not available. This is not the course of action we want to take, however with the new government COVID-19 recovery measures indicating mass gatherings will not be permitted, and in times of unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option," they said.

Acts for the 2020 event would have included Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Cody Johnson, Travis Marvin, Lonestar, and several others.

The lineup for 2021 has not been announced.