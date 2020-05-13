2020 Sedgwick County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The Sedgwick County Fair Board announced Tuesday night that it is canceling the 2020 fair event due to COVID-19.

The board said restrictions on mass gatherings along with the public health protocols presented challenges that it could not overcome.

"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for the disappointment. The Fair is nothing short of a tradition for many people. We will be planning for a spectacular return in 2021 and hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time," said the fair board on Facebook.

The board said those who made an advance purchase will be contacted about a refund.