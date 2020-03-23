2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021

The 2020 Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, according to USA Today.

The newspaper reports Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says the details surrounding the delay will be worked out over the next four weeks.

The decision comes amid mounting criticism of the IOC's handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes Canada saying it won’t send a team to the games this year.

The leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games, also called for a delay.