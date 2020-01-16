2020 events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just around the corner, several organizations will honor his life by holding events.
▪️ Governor’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration
Time: Thursday, January 16 at noon (line-up for the march begins at 11:45 A.M.)
Location: The Kansas State Capitol Building
▪️ Alpha Phi Alpha's MLK Celebration at Calvary Baptist Church
Time: Friday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 2653 North Hillside
Cost: Free admission
The Eta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is holding its fifth annual MLK celebration. This years theme is "We are the Dream."
▪️ MLK, Jr. Celebration
Time: Saturday, January 18 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Location: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N Chapel Hill St
Cost: $5
The Kansas African American Museum Presents: "Our Heritage, Our Hope" on Saturday. Featured guests include: Mayor Elect Brandon Whipple, Rev. Junius B. Dotson, General Secretary of Discipleship Ministries Nashville, TN. Local musical guests are The Collective & Heart Of Christ UMC Praise Team and more.
▪️ ARISE's MLK Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast at WSU's Beggs Hall
Time: Monday, January 20 at 7:30 a.m.
Location: Wichita State University in the Beggs Ballroom
Cost: $30
▪️ Ministerial League's Community wide MLK event at the Metroplex
Time Noon
Location: Wichita's WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex