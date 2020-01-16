2020 events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just around the corner, several organizations will honor his life by holding events.

▪️ Governor’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

Time: Thursday, January 16 at noon (line-up for the march begins at 11:45 A.M.)

Location: The Kansas State Capitol Building

▪️ Alpha Phi Alpha's MLK Celebration at Calvary Baptist Church

Time: Friday, January 18 at 7 p.m.

Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 2653 North Hillside

Cost: Free admission

The Eta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is holding its fifth annual MLK celebration. This years theme is "We are the Dream."

▪️ MLK, Jr. Celebration

Time: Saturday, January 18 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N Chapel Hill St

Cost: $5

The Kansas African American Museum Presents: "Our Heritage, Our Hope" on Saturday. Featured guests include: Mayor Elect Brandon Whipple, Rev. Junius B. Dotson, General Secretary of Discipleship Ministries Nashville, TN. Local musical guests are The Collective & Heart Of Christ UMC Praise Team and more.

▪️ ARISE's MLK Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast at WSU's Beggs Hall

Time: Monday, January 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Location: Wichita State University in the Beggs Ballroom

Cost: $30

▪️ Ministerial League's Community wide MLK event at the Metroplex

Time Noon

Location: Wichita's WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex